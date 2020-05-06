Joseph E. McMullen, Sr., 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Gardens at Stevens.
He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Mary Irene McMullen and was the husband of the late Edna (Moore) McMullen who passed away on July 23, 2015.
He was a big Eagles fan and he loved to travel and take cruises.
Joseph was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Armstrong until his retirement.
Joseph is survived by two daughters, Barbara High and Dawn Townsley, a son, Joseph E. McMullen, Jr.; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Also survived by two brothers, Robert and Richard; two sisters, Nancy and Mary.
In addition to his mother and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra McMullen and twin brother, David McMullen.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
