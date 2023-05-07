Joseph E. Gonzalez, Jr., 86, of Willow Street, PA, formerly of Princeton Jct., NJ passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Born and raised in Plainfield, NJ he was the son of the late Geraldine (McGinnis) and Joseph E. Gonzalez, Sr. He was the beloved husband to Sharon (Aldrich) with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Joseph (Joe) was the great-grandson of Captain Manuel Gonzalez, of Asturias, Spain, who was the first settler of Fort Myers, Florida.
Joe earned his undergraduate degree from Gettysburg College, class of 1958, and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He then attended the Eagleton School of Politics at Rutgers University, where he earned his master's degree.
Joe and Sharon raised their children in West Windsor, NJ, and enjoyed spending time at the family's second home in Lake Naomi, PA. In 2020 they moved to Lancaster, PA.
Joe had an extensive career working in New Jersey politics. He served as the Minority Executive Director of the General Assembly of the New Jersey State Legislature for 17 years. Joe transitioned to the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA) in 1983 and served as President from 1996 until his retirement in 2003. As part of his retirement from NJBIA it was written, "In his 43 years as a lobbyist, legislative staff director, and business leader, Gonzalez upheld a standard of fairness, intellectual honesty, and gentlemanly behavior that made him a favorite advisor to leaders of both political parties".
Joe served on over 20 boards and committees, including Hopewell Valley Community Bank, NJ Employment Security Council, NJ Alliance for Action, NJ Corporation for Business Assistance, Jersey Shore Partnership, Battleship NJ Commission, NJ World Trade Council, NJ Historical Commission, and the Committee to Reinvest in New Jersey Community Colleges. Joe was also the former Director of the National Association of Manufacturers and served on the Public Affairs Committee of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Following his retirement, Joe enjoyed golf, reading history, playing bridge, and travel. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and NY Giants fan. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. He adored his grandchildren and was very involved in their educational, musical, and recreational activities.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two beloved children: Andrew Gonzalez, husband of Michele of Columbus, NJ and Rebecca Ward, wife of Scott of Stewartsville, NJ; his grandchildren: Daniel, Logan, Nathaniel, Ellie and Collin; his sister Margaret Gonzalez of Cape Coral, FL as well as his sweet goldendoodle, Jack.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Services will be held on May 24th at 11:00 AM, at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 177 Princeton Hightstown Rd., Princeton Junction, NJ in West Windsor, NJ where he was a member for over 50 years. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com