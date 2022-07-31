Joseph E. Borelli, Sr., 83, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Dorothy (Graul) Borelli. Joseph was the husband of the late Kathryn (Swarr) Borelli who passed away on March 9, 2014.
Joseph proudly served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of the Abraham C. Triechler Lodge No. 682, F&AM. Joseph enjoyed playing the bass guitar, competition shooting, and photography.
Joseph is survived by four children, Lori Borelli, Joseph Borelli, Jr., husband of Desiree, Kimberly Zelko, wife of John, and Tracey Krick; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Gerald Borelli.
A memorial service honoring Joseph's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Cross Roads Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice Care, 1891 Santa Barbara Dr., #201, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com