Joseph Daniel Armstrong, 84, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Buzzards Bay, MA from an Aortic Aneurysm.
He leaves behind his four children, Karl "Dan" Armstrong and wife Theresa, Beth L. Kerr and husband Bob, Gregory T. Armstrong and wife Mihaela, and Steven E. Armstrong and wife Ada. Joe is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Elizabeth Armstrong, who died in September, 2018 at the age of 86. They were married for 60 years.
Born in Lancaster, PA August 1, 1935 where his parents, Ed and Betty Armstrong lived and operated their own business, Joe loved to read and had an ongoing desire to learn. Following that passion, he moved to Florida. There he earned bachelor's degrees from Southeastern University (formerly Southeastern Bible College) and Florida Southern College. Joe also acquired a Masters in Social Work from Florida State University. His concern for the disabled led to a career in the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Chief of Social Work for over three decades at various hospitals. Joe's work steered him from St. Petersburg, FL to Bath, NY, to Pittsburgh, PA and then finally Coatesville, PA. While at Coatesville, he taught graduate-level social work courses at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) as an adjunct instructor.
Throughout his life, Joe was actively involved in church. He served on deacon boards in Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania and played a crucial role in the founding of New Life Assembly of God, Lancaster.
Known for his sense of humor, love of vegetable gardening, concern for the less fortunate and a dogged work ethic, Joe volunteered at various community organizations after his retirement.
A memorial service honoring both Joe and Dorothy will be held later this year in Lancaster.
For online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »