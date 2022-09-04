Joseph D. Smith

Formerly of Chester and Nether Providence in Delaware County and Lancaster, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Valencia, PA. Beloved husband of Frances T. Smith for 57 years.
Loving father of Gregory J. Smith (Lenore Esposito) of Pittsburgh and the late Brian C. Smith. Proud grandfather of Joseph G. Smith (McKenzie), Zachary T. Smith (Ali), Alexander C. Smith (Courtney Clark), Nicholas A. Smith (Kara), Jakob N. Bayne, Kayla C. Costello, Bridget E. Costello, Patrick J. Costello, Eamonn S. Costello. Great-grandfather of Oliver G. Smith, Gwendolyn P. Smith, and Liam Bryon Smith. Uncle of Christine M. Smith Orlando and Noel K. Smith Wong. Preceded in death by his brothers, William J. and Robert F. Smith.
Joe was born in Ridley Park, PA, the son of William S. and Helen E. McCullen Smith. He attended the former St. James Catholic High School in Chester, graduated from LaSalle College in Philadelphia, and attended Widener College in Chester. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964. Joe worked in marketing for Franklin Mint Company and marketing and public relations for Bryn Mawr Trust Company.
Memorial Mass at St. Maurice Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Saturday, September 10 at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends in the church vestibule in the hour prior to Mass. Private interment in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA.
In appreciation of the wonderful care Joe received, gifts in his memory may be given to St. Barnabas Hospice, ATTN: Michelle Kowalski, 5830 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Arrangements by Wolfe Memorial, LLC. www.wolfepgh.com
A living tribute »