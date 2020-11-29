Joseph D. Reilly, 93, of Lancaster, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John Joseph and Alice C. (Davish) Reilly. He was the devoted and loving husband of Constance "Connie" (Streeter) Reilly, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage in September.
He will be remembered for his fondness of playing golf with his friends and family at Conestoga Country Club. In their free time, he and Connie also enjoyed traveling and skiing. Skiing in Utah and Europe were spots that they favored and for their 50th anniversary they traveled through Russia. Joe was also a member of the American Legion, VFW and Lancaster Leiderkranz.
Joe will be sorely missed by his loving wife, children: Karen, wife of George Boldizar of Lititz, Kevin Reilly, husband of Lee, of LaPine, Oregon and Chris Reilly, husband of Denise, of Pittsburgh. He was a beloved "Buppa" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Meredith Karg (Tyler) of Tylersburg and their children: Lucas, Nathan and Grace, Marissa Boldizar of Akron, Rachel Reilly of Pittsburgh and Daniel Reilly of Jersey City, NJ. He is also survived by his brother, Luke Reilly, husband of Virginia, of Columbia and a step-granddaughter, Corie Agan (James) of Clarksville, TN and their children, Shiloh and DJ.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Homestead Village Health Center, for the care and compassion they extended to Joe and his family during this very difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
