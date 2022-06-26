Joseph D. Giordano, 93, formerly of Lancaster, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, at Ephrata Manor. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Anthony and Frances (Mormina) Giordano. Joseph was the beloved husband of Theresa M. (Spidle) Giordano, and they would have celebrated 69 years of marriage this coming August.
Joseph attended J P McCaskey High School and honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Air Force. He worked as a Computer Programmer for the Department of the Army for more than 25 years. Joseph was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and especially loved baseball and the Phillies. Up to the age of 80, he played softball with the Willow Street OLE Timers. Joseph was a member of the former Wheatland Fire Company, now part of the Lancaster Township Fire Company, for more than 25 years, where he served as the former Fire Chief and in many other capacities. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville.
Along with his wife, Tess, Joseph is survived by his son Joseph Jr., his daughter-in-law Karen, and his granddaughter Kimberly, of Millersville. Also surviving is his sister, Josephine Freiler of Lancaster, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Giordano,
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603, with Father Lawrence Sherdel as Celebrant. A viewing will take place at the church from 9:30 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the Lancaster Township Fire Department, 125 Fairview Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHomer.com