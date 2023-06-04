Joseph D. Devine, age 86, passed away on May 25, 2023 at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son to the late James and Edna (Snyder) Devine.
A proud Golden Gloves boxing champion as a teen, Joseph went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force. After returning from service, he married his faithful wife of 63 years, Hilda Breit, on October 3, 1959.
Joseph was a true entrepreneur throughout his life. He owned Devine's Caf in Strasburg and Devine's Carousel Buffet in Lancaster. After retiring from the restaurant business, he worked as a courier and drove over one million miles.
He had a deep love for the sport of golf and was a member of the Lancaster Senior Golf Association. He attended St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Joseph will be remembered for the love he had for his family and his great sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, Hilda, Joseph is survived by his children: Kathleen McDonnell (wife of Pat), Dan Devine (husband of Tami), and Jim Devine (husband of Brenda); seven grandchildren: Kevin, Kayla, Valerie, Kyle, Janaye, Ben and Bethany; six great grandchildren: Zooey, Connor, William, Serena, Ellie Rose and Malia as well as two siblings: John and Joanne.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his siblings: Jim, Dick and Shirley.
Family will receive friends Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603, from 10am-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Burial will be held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to The Alzheimer's Association: https://act.alz.org.
