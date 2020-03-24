Joseph Clark Culver, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on March 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Surviving him are his loving wife Ellen, his children Allan, Katie and Dan, his daughters-in-law Janet and Nicole, his son in-law Jeremy, and his nine grandchildren, Joseph Grace, Anna, Colin, Mae, Tanner, Olivia, Mila and Isabel.
Joe's life was a testimony to service and generosity. Whether it was cleaning up after his family or leading human resource departments in his career, Joe brought a tireless work ethic infused with kindness. He spent a dedicated career in retail working for Sears, Gimbels, Woodward and Lothrop, and the final twenty years of his career at the Bon Ton. Working in New York City, Washington D.C., and York, PA, Joe embraced the risk and adventure of moving for new opportunities. Both during his career and in retirement Joe volunteered his time to a number of non-profit organizations, including the Boards of Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD and Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, MD, the Rotary Club of York, and as a driver for Brighter Day.
He was an active member of the Catholic community and was a parishioner of Saint John Neumann Catholic Church. He loved spending time at the beach and watching the various activities of his grandchildren. Married fifty years to the love of his life, Ellen, Joe left the world at an early age, but he left the world a better place.
A Memorial Mass will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Joe to Asana Hospice, 2708 Commerce Dr., STE 300, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
