Joseph Ciano, 50, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late James and Dolores Petraco Ciano. Joe was the loving husband of Angie L. Ciano and they observed their 2nd wedding anniversary in October of last year. Joe worked as a heavy equipment operator for Waste Management Corporation. He attended LCBC Ephrata Campus. His interests included target shooting and traveling to Indian River Beach in Delaware. Joe was an avid fan of all music, playing the drums since his high school days; he and Angie enjoyed antiquing together. He had a deep passion for his family; and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife Angie, are two sons: Ryan Ciano of Manheim, Aaron Lefever of Alexandra, VA, four daughters: Kaitie Ciano of Manheim, Norah Ciano of Manheim, Joby Lefever wife of Josh Christian of Alexandria, VA, Grace Lefever of Vienna, VA, two brothers: James husband of Billie Ciano of Freehold, NJ, Mike Ciano of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, and three sisters: Diane wife of Kevin Perry of Howell, NJ, Carol Hensle of Toms River, NJ, and Rosanne wife of Ted Baczyk of Ocean Port, NJ. Preceding him in death is a brother, Tom Ciano.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joe's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Joe's memory to: Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, P. O. Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com