Joseph C. Hennessey, 77, of Lititz, formerly of NY, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Queens, NY he was the son of the late Joseph P. and Eila (Carminati) Hennessey. He shared 38 years together with Peter G. Reinertsen and the last 6 years in marriage.
He received a Master's degree in Engineering from Queens College in New York beginning his career at Grumman Aircraft working on the Lunar Module for the Apollo Space Program. He later worked at Sperry Co. as a reliability engineer.
Joe was very proud of his Irish heritage and was a devoted Irish folk musician playing the guitar. He always looked forward to marching in the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade. He loved making annual visits to Ireland to visit his great friends, the Patterson's.
In addition to his spouse, Peter he is survived by his twin brother, John Hennessey husband of Christine of Timonium, MD.
