Joseph Bradley Wible of Manheim Township passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy, PA due to heart and lung issues. Born in Mifflinburg, PA on September 27, 1935 he was the first child of the late Ralph C. and Alice (Burnham) Wible.
Joe retired from Maxima Technologies (formerly Datcon Instrument Company) after 35 years of service. Joe was a graduate of Penn State University where he met his future wife and received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in Electrical Engineering.
Joe was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church for 53 years where he served as an Elder and Deacon. Joe is a 32nd ddegree Mason at Ashara/Casiphia Lodge #551 in Mt. Joy, PA, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection and Harrisburg Consistory. In the past he served on the Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board. He was a Life Member of the Penn State Alumni Association and the IEEE and was proud to be an Eagle Scout who lived his life by the Boy Scout oath.
Joe was the genealogist for the family and enjoyed writing essays to send to relatives about previous generations. He enjoyed camping and vacationing at the Delaware shore. He loved his family and looked forward to special celebrations. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the piano, gardening and model trains.
He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Ann "Peggy" (Stewart) Wible with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on July 18, 2022. He is also survived by daughter Amy Wible; son Steven Wible (Robin); grandson Matthew and granddaughter Rachel Wible Norden (Nathan). Also surviving is a sister Margaret Swift (Fred); brother Robert (Nancy) and sister-in-law Roberta Melby (Robert).
The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for the compassionate care given to Joe which allowed him to remain at Brethren Village until his final days.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 with a reception to follow. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund at www.highlandpc.org or at the address above or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
