Joseph B. Verdegem, 49, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly October 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Faye (Linton) Verdegem.
Joe will be remembered as the founder of Rejuvenate U Sobriety House of Lancaster. He found great joy in being outdoors including, backpacking, hiking and biking. He also enjoyed playing the card game, Magic the Gathering.
He will be greatly missed by his mother, brothers; Marty Verdegem, Cliff Verdegem and Jeffrey Verdegem, husband of Debra, nieces; Isabell and Brittany, great-nieces and nephews as well as numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in passing by a sister-in-law, Liz Verdegem.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 4PM on the South Lawn of the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A viewing will be held from 2-4PM.
