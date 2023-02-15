On February 13, 2023, Joseph B. Martin, Sr. of Manheim, walked into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and his Savior. Born in Kinzers, PA on December 19, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Mary B. Martin. He was married to his sweetheart, Betty Ann Watts Martin for 69 years.
Joe spent the majority of his years lovingly raising his family, crops, and animals on what became Mountain View Farm in Manheim, PA. Countless hours spent in the barn, raising hogs, chickens and his beloved dairy cows would cultivate a passion for producing quality agricultural products. That passion was passed down for two generations and continues to drive his family today. Even after "retiring" from the milking parlor, he was never far, riding to the farm daily on his Moped to "manage" his children and grandchildren as they milked the cows. A legacy of hard work, serving the Lord, funny one-liners and stories are what his family will cherish most.
The Lord blessed Joe with a servant's heart, and he found joy in giving of his time to family, friends, and the community. He served nine years as a school board director at Lancaster Mennonite High School. He volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service on several missions and delivered Meals on Wheels for the Manheim Community. Joe touched the lives of thousands of refugees through creating comforter blankets for distribution by the Mennonite Central Committee. He also enjoyed assisting at his son's printing business. Spending time with family brought the most joy to Joe's heart. He attended many of his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's softball and football games, as well as always sitting front row during their beef shows at the Manheim Farm Show. He was a favorite presence at family picnics and reunions, and never hesitated to challenge his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to a footrace, whiffle ball game, or frisbee throw!
As a committed follower of Jesus Christ, he most recently attended Jerusalem Church.
He will leave a deep void in the family and will be dearly missed by his children; Karen wife of Dennis Lehman, Manheim, Joseph Jr., husband of Joan Lapp Martin, Manheim, Joyce wife of Glenn Lehman, McAlisterville, Sue Ann wife of Scott Senter, Manheim, and Jerald Martin, Manheim. Pappy's love and zest for life will live on in his 19 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Dorothy Martin, Elvin Martin, Mary Ann Byer, and Irene Reed. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Paul Martin, Clair Martin, Carl Martin, Elsie Martin, Norma Groff, Esther Farrell, and Lee Martin, as well as two grandchildren, Lydia Martin and Mike Lehman.
The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Hospice and Community Care for the compassion and support they provided for Joe.
The family would like to welcome guests to a viewing and to meet the family on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Jerusalem Church, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim (in the Village of Penryn). A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Jerusalem Church. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the Celebration Service. In memory of Joe's life, donations may be made to Friendship Community, 1149 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4124, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com
