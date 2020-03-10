Joseph B. Hostetler, 96, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Landis Homes. He was the son of the late George M. Hostetler and Mary Smucker Hostetler. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Dorothy S. Hostetler; 5 children: Glen Hostetler (Patti) of Mount Joy, Doris Miller (Gerald) of Lancaster, Mary Yoder (Marlin) of Loveland, Colorado, Judy Hostetler (Shawndra) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Margery Moyer (Steve) of Souderton, PA; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, David Hostetler of West Liberty, Ohio; a sister, Sarah Grace Miller of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
Joe was a faithful member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church where he was a deacon for 22 years. Over the years he was also involved in Gospel Cheerband, taught Sunday school, and enjoyed singing tenor in a quartet, the Gospel Messengers.
Joe retired from Longencker's Hatchery in Elizabethtown after 31 years of service. He then worked at Wengers Feed Mill as a courier. An active member of the Landis Homes community for 20 years, he volunteered many hours in the mailroom. Joe enjoyed shuffleboard and was an avid reader.
Joe will be remembered by his kind and gracious manner and showed respect to everyone.
A funeral service honoring Joe's life will be held at Landis Homes, West Bethany Chapel, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the chapel before the service from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, address above. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
