Joseph B. Haake, 82, of Elizabethtown, PA passed away Thursday June 8, 2023. Born April 20, 1941, in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin & Clara (Poole) Haake.
After graduating from Columbia High School in 1959, he spent his working career as a Plant Manager for AMP/Tycho. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, following Penn State football, baseball and reading books about WWII and meals out with friends and family.
Joseph was a very passionate, caring and generous man who would give you the shirt off his back. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Ann Haake and son Michael Haake; both of Elizabethtown, a sister: Catherine Fillmore (Bradley), a sister-in-law, Joanne Haake Kus., and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Harlan, Robert and James Haake and two sisters Arlene Lewis and Irene Penwell.
He was a 32nd degree member of the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682 in Elizabethtown He was also a member of the Shriners. Joe was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown for over 50 years. He served as an usher for many years but was especially fond of delivering cassette tapes of the services to shut ins. (Before the days of streaming!)
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of the Masonic Health Care Center, especially Lafayette West and Roosevelt 2, where he was a resident for 14 years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. No services per family request. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.