Joseph "Joe" B. Francer, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his sister's residence in Bowie, Maryland. Joseph was born in Germany on March 16, 1950 to the late Andrew and Maria Bukvic Francer, both Displaced Persons of the former Yugoslavia.
He graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School, and Lancaster Business School. Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving three years stationed in Germany. He was employed by the Smithsonian Institution.
He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie. His most enjoyable time was spent antiquing, especially collecting old cars. He loved nature, kept up on current events, government affairs, and enjoyed studying history.
He is survived by his sister Maria H. of Bowie, MD, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew D. and Alexander A. Francer.
A viewing will take place 10 to 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Joseph will be laid to rest in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to the VA Medical Center MHC, 50 Irving Street NW, Washington, DC 20422.
