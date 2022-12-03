Joseph Anthony "Tony" Montalvo III, 41, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Julie (Hernandez) Montalvo of Middletown and the late Joseph Anthony Montalvo, Jr. Tony was the companion of Rhonda Firestone of Mount Joy.
Tony was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1999. He was employed at Quality Metal Works as a design engineer. Tony was a member of the VFW Mount Joy Post 5752 and the American Legion Post 185 in Mount Joy where he served as chaplain for the Sons of the American Legion. He was also a member of the Germania Band Club and the Dela-Ches Fishing Association. Tony enjoyed golfing, cooking, watching sports, especially the 49ers and Yankees, WWE, and most of all spending time with his kids whom he adored.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Julie and companion, Rhonda, are his step-children, Colin and Chole Yost; his little buddy, Anthony Rivera; and his beloved dog, Jake.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Obdulio Hernandez and paternal grandparents, Anna Mae and Joseph Montalvo, Sr.
A Christian Prayer Service honoring Tony's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 5 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 3 PM to 5 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 185, 255 W. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com