Joseph Anthony Forte, Sr., age 87, passed away at UPMC Lititz on November 3, 2022. He was the son of the late Richard and Christine (Liberto) Forte, and the beloved husband of Patricia (Kiehl) Forte of 66 years.
Following school Joe joined the United States Air Force, served from 1954-1958 where he specialized in radar. After his service, Joe began a very long career at Kerr Group as an electrician and later as the electrical and maintenance supervisor. Joe was a devout Catholic and a member of Knights of Columbus as well as a volunteer fire fighter with the Lafayette Fire Company. He enjoyed many years of camping with his family, and especially his retirement years at their beach house.
In addition to his wife, Patricia of Manheim, Joe is survived by 5 children: Sharon D'Aquino of Elkton, MD, Cynthia Forte of Willow Street, Kristina King (wife of Parke) of Lancaster, Joseph Forte, Jr. (husband of Dawn) of Lancaster and Richard Forte of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and two brothers: Cosimo Forte and Steve Forte.
In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by one grandson: James Michael D'Aquino.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11am at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery 170 Charles Rd., Bausman, PA 17504.
