Joseph Aloysius Norton, Jr., passed away suddenly at his home in Lititz on April 22, 2020. He was born in 1933 In Bryn Mawr and grew up in Narberth, a town that would define him. He was the son of the late Joseph Norton and Mary Tierney Norton. He was preceded in death by his brother John and his first wife Barbara Benedict Norton.
Surviving are his wife, Lucille (Lubowiecki) Norton, sons, Mark Norton (Diana Vos) of Eugene, OR and David Norton of Rochester, NY; daughter, Vicki Pellicciotti (Joseph) of Marriottsville, MD; step son Francis Murphy (Kaci) of York, PA, and sister, Connie Norton Harris of Charlotte, NC. His life was blessed with 8 grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Attending their activities were proud moments in his life.
Joe graduated from Lower Merion High School. He served in the Korean War as part of the Finance Corps. On returning home, he attended Villanova University and graduated with a degree in economics. His love of Villanova would remain with him his entire life.
Joe worked in sales for the Scott Paper Company and General Medical. His next 44 years were spent with All-Med as a manufacturer's representative. With a big smile and a hearty handshake, Joe was the quintessential salesman. He retired in 2015.
Joe's enthusiasm for life was contagious. It began with his family and friends, spread to his career, and extended into his community. He was a faithful communicant at St. Ignatius in Yardley before moving to Lititz in 2013. Lititz quickly became his town to love. Becoming an active member of St. James Catholic Church, the Lititz Historical Foundation, and the UPMC volunteers, Joe immersed himself in life. Just walking or driving through his neighborhood was an active experience.
His beloved pets Heidi and Sebastian were also grateful recipients of his boundless love and energy. Joe would often take Heidi for a ride to Stauffers or other local markets. He and his wife always had travel plans in the making, both domestic and international. Whether it was their honeymoon in London, a gondola ride in Venice, a midnight cruise in Budapest, or the Papal Installation of Benedict the XV1 at the Vatican, Joe loved everything the world had to offer. He also enjoyed trips to Raystown, Maryland, Utah, New York, Oregon and Alaska. Having a bowl of clam chowder in Kennebunkport was perfection. For quiet fun, Joe liked to read and supervise his wife's gardening. His zest for life was matched by his sense of humor. Family and friends, even strangers, were often regaled by his stories, pranks and his signature move.
Due to public health guidelines, burial and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lititiz Historic Foundation at 145 East Main Street, Lititz PA 17543, or to UPMC Lititz Fund, c/o UPMC Pinnacle Foundation, Post Office Box 8700 Harrisburg, PA 17105.
