Joseph Allen Hamer, Jr., 34, of Windsor passed away on November 5th, 2019. He was born in Lancaster to Joseph Allen Hamer, Sr. and Kathleen Steinbaecher. Joe was a graduate of Donegal High School with the Class of 2003 and had been employed as a truck driver with Prime Inc. He loved music. He was a musician and sang and played in several bands in the local area throughout the recent years. Joe had a larger than life personality, a witty sense of humor, and a 1000-watt smile.
Joe leaves behind his father, Joe Hamer, Sr. of Windsor; his mother, Kathy, wife of Scott Steinbaecher of Wrightsville; his siblings, Jeremy Hamer of Windsor, Devon Steinbaecher of Cleveland, OH, Olivia Looks of Elizabethtown; four nephews, L.J. Hamer, Jaxon Benner, Weston Benner, Landon Benner; his maternal grandparents, Regina and Robert Sherick of Columbia; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at a location to be announced. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.