Joseph Allen Hamer, Jr.

Joseph Allen Hamer, Jr., 34, of Windsor passed away on November 5th, 2019. He was born in Lancaster to Joseph Allen Hamer, Sr. and Kathleen Steinbaecher. Joe was a graduate of Donegal High School with the Class of 2003 and had been employed as a truck driver with Prime Inc. He loved music. He was a musician and sang and played in several bands in the local area throughout the recent years. Joe had a larger than life personality, a witty sense of humor, and a 1000-watt smile.

Joe leaves behind his father, Joe Hamer, Sr. of Windsor; his mother, Kathy, wife of Scott Steinbaecher of Wrightsville; his siblings, Jeremy Hamer of Windsor, Devon Steinbaecher of Cleveland, OH, Olivia Looks of Elizabethtown; four nephews, L.J. Hamer, Jaxon Benner, Weston Benner, Landon Benner; his maternal grandparents, Regina and Robert Sherick of Columbia; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at a location to be announced. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.

