Joseph Alan Morgan, 74, of Sinking Spring, passed away Tuesday, December 28th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading.
Joseph was born in Hagerstown, MD on May 2, 1947, a son of the late Mildred (Valentine) Morgan and George Morgan.
He was the husband of Jody Ann Morgan who survives him.
He served in the US Army in Vietnam. and was employed by Mack Truck in Hagerstown and Lancaster, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11AM at Feeney Funeral Home, Reading, PA. Friends and relatives will gather at the funeral home from 10 - 11 AM. Military Honors at 11:30 AM.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
