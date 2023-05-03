Joseph A. Thomas, Jr., age 61 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away at the Hershey Medical Center, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was the companion of Denise Dzubur. He was born in Coatesville, son of Ann M. "Dolly" DiObilda of Quarryville and the late Joseph A. Thomas, Sr. He was a Master Electrician, in the past owner/operator of Sun Rise Electric. He graduated from Octorara High School class of 1980. Before graduating he was enrolled in the ROTC training program in Lancaster. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed and had his own drag race car, motorcycles and cars, especially Camaros. Some of his fondest memories are being raised and growing up in Christiana, PA, where he served as a volunteer firefighter for several years.
Also surviving is a son Joseph A. Thomas III, husband of Nataly of Brandon, FL, step daughter: Jessica wife of Jerre Riehl of Lancaster, 5 step grandchildren: Janae, Kaden, Bryce, Landon, Colby, sister Carla wife of Tony Garcia of Florida and a nephew Antonio Garcia. He was preceded in death by a brother Bruce E. Thomas.
A celebration of life service will take place at the Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship, 1873 Georgetown Road, Christiana, PA, on Saturday, May 6th at 11 a.m. Private interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery. Reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »