Joseph A. Eder, 92, of Lititz, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was raised in Grossmeiking, Germany and returned to the U.S. in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Munich. After his honorable discharge, he served for 6 years in the reserves.
A skilled carpenter, he worked for Warfel Construction for over 40 years. He was the oldest living member of the Lancaster Liederkranz, where he met his wife of 54 years, Nelly. A member of St. James Catholic Church, he was pre-deceased by his daughter Cornelia, his wife, and two brothers.
He is survived by sons Joseph P., husband of Huini (Jingchun Guo), Harrisburg, John A., husband of Cynthia (Charles), Lancaster, Michael Eder of Lititz, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; a sister and two brothers in Germany.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, with Rev. Ryan Fischer as Celebrant. A visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 9:30 AM -10:30 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either St. Anne's Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.