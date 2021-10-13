Joseph A. Clerico, 65, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at a place he loved and enjoyed, the Pocono’s Plateau Church Retreat. He was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of Vincent A. and Edna B. (Jackson) Clerico, and was the husband of 41 years to Deborah L. Clerico.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Josephine Gonzelous, two children; Jessica M. Bear Clerico and Joseph A. Clerico, Jr., two grandchildren; Summer L. Bear and Austen J. Bear, and a great-granddaughter, Zoey L. Peace. He was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Vincent Clerico.
He lived at the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, graduating in 1974. An electrician by trade, Joseph went on to work for Penn State Containers, KBH Electric, and Vector Security. His hobbies were camping, his family, pig roasts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and church.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 12 PM until the time of service. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park, then a luncheon at New Creation Church, 10 W Farnum St., Lancaster, PA 17603 to follow. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com
