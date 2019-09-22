Josefa Dominguez, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on September 18, 2019 at home with her family. Born in Culebra, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Carmen A. Ramos & the late Delfin Acosta. Josefa was the loving wife of the late Emilio Dominguez.
Josefa is survived by her children: Caleb Dominguez husband of Jenifer, Sara Dominguez, Eleazar Dominguez, Vasthi Dominguez & Obed Dominguez; 14 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Leonilda, Angel, Angeles, Carmen & Gloria Acosta.
A viewing will take place from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 and viewing will continue on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a Funeral Service to begin at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Josefa will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
