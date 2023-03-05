Josef L. Portner, 81, formerly a long-time resident of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at his residence. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Mary (Paules) Portner. Joe was the husband of Loretta (Scholl) Portner with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Joe was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1960. He proudly served in the United States Army. Joe owned and operated J&L Ltd. with his wife. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Marietta, Marietta American Legion Post 466 and was past commander, and the Susquehanna Beneficial Association. Joe was also an exhausted rooster from the former Marietta Jaycees.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Loretta, are three children, Tammy Smith, wife of Peter of Elizabethtown, Dwayne Portner, husband of Donna of Fischer, TX, and Deane Portner, husband of Tracy of Marietta; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and two sisters, Annette Knepper of York and Marthann Mowrer of Greenbackville, VA.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicole Styer; a sister, Sara Jane Treinen; and two brothers, Paul Edwin Portner and David Jean Portner.
The Portner family would like to thank the Lebanon VA and Amedisys Hospice for all their care and support.
A memorial service honoring Josef's life will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1290 River Rd., Marietta, PA 17547 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Friday at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Candle Fund (address above) or The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter "Let Hope Grow Team", 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com