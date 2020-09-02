Jose Pablo Madrigal, 91, of Leola, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Adela Madrigal, and eight of his nine children- Piedad Madrigal, Jose Luciano and wife Maria, Cándida (Candy), Ramon and partner Amalia, Patricia and husband Dana Kauffman, Diego and partner Nelly, Pablo, and his beloved youngest, Claudia M. He also leaves behind five grandchildren- Jessica and husband Ben Lyman, Ryan Bair, Jennifer, Ana Isabela and Brandi; five great-granddaughters- Marlowe, Ramsay, Chandler, Prescott, and Kynzlee; three sisters, Erlinda Madrigal, Ligia Perez, and Rosaidalia Madrigal, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first daughter, Maria, and his sister, Sucel Hernandez.
Jose Pablo Madrigal was born in Segovia, Antioquia, Colombia, to Pablo Emilio Madrigal and Cándida Rosa Puerta. In 1971, he immigrated to the United States to work as a mechanic at a textile factory in New Holland, where he established himself as a skilled and widely sought after employee. He later worked for Sperry New Holland, where he stayed for 20 years until his retirement. Jose Pablo was a prime example of what it means to be a man of honor and integrity. His commitment to his family was unmatched, and his devotion to the Catholic church was admirably steadfast.
A viewing and requiem mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on September 5, 2020 at 10:30am and 12pm, respectively. Due to Covid-19, space will be limited and safety guidelines will be enforced. A live stream of the services will be available at www.snyderfuneralhome.com. Jose Pablo's burial will be private and at the discretion of the Madrigal family. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
