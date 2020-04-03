Jose Marshall, 48, of Lititz, passed away at his home with his loving family by his side following a long battle with various health complications. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Joseph Marshall and Yolanda Mejias and the husband of Mary (Henderson) Marshall.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Jose worked as a recruiter for a temp agency. He enjoyed watching football and wrestling. Jose was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and cheered them on every Sunday.
Most important to Jose was his family. He was a great husband and father. Jose was the number one fan of his children when it came to their activities and interests. Family cookouts, playing games with his children, and going on family vacations were all time he cherished. Special moments include going on family trips to Cocoa Beach in Florida and snorkeling in Culebra, Puerto Rico.
Jose will be greatly missed by his wife of 23 years Mary, his children; Jahida Marshall, Alexis Henderson (Mikey Soto), Mario Marshall, Sebastian Marshall, and Treasure Marshall, and his grandchildren; Zyniyah, Zavier, Renesmee, and Aurora. He will also be missed by his siblings; Michael Lausell (Raphaela Lozada), Angel Mejias (Kristen), Juan Mejias (Kelly), Wilfredo Mejias (Tamika), Yolanda Mejias, Marianna Santiago (Alfredo), Manuel Gonzalez, Christie Marshall, Charmaine Marshall, and Domenic Marshall, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins.
A public service will be held August 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be welcomed starting at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
