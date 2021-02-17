Jose M. Rivera DeLeon, 72, of Manor Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday February 14, 2021 following a lengthy illness with ALS. Born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Federico Rivera and Rodulfa DeLeon.
Jose worked for Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster, from where he retired in 2001 after 33 years of service. He was a loving and caring person, always willing to give an extra hand to others. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was well known for bringing laughter to others and sharing his amusing jokes. An avid reader, he enjoyed reading the Bible, theology and apologetics. He also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and riding his bike.
Jose is survived by his son, Alejandro Rivera, daughter-in-law Lisa and grandchildren Alyssa and Kai, of Lancaster. Also surviving are brothers, Agustin Rivera DeLeon, husband of Elsy, Felix Rivera, husband of Milagros, both of Lancaster, brother Santiago Rivera, husband of Marleny, and sister Ramonita Cruz, wife of George, all of Miami, FL, and many nieces and nephews. Jose was predeceased by his son Jose Orlando Rivera, and 14 brothers and sisters.
A viewing will take place from 5-7 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where a funeral service will begin at 7 PM. A viewing will also take place from 9-10 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by interment at St Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jose's memory may be offered to San Juan Bautista After School Program, 441 Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com