Jose M. "Ochi" Rodriguez, Sr., also known as "Villalba" passed away June 18, 2022. Jose was born in Villalba, Puerto Rico to the late Adolfo and Carmen Olivieri Rodriguez.
Jose "Ochi" was known for his numerous Puerto Rican Cuisine restaurants throughout Lancaster County, for the last 26 years, with his last location on Green Street, El Friquitin de Villalba. A philanthropist who strived and dedicated himself to improving the Hispanic community in Lancaster, Jose can be remembered as a strong-willed, selfless man, with a heart of gold. He was a man of few words but of great action. He was known for lending a hand to anyone in need without expecting anything in return. He never wanted any recognition for the things he did as he felt it was just part of being a good person. To know him was to love him. His loss is one we feel in the very core of our beings, as he exemplified what it means to be a great man.
Jose is survived by his loving wife, Maria "Angie" Arroyo; his children: Angely Rodriguez-Arroyo, Jose M. Rodriguez, Jr., Loudres Rodriguez and Joseline Rodriguez-Criado; his grandchildren: Kimberly Paola, Jose, Ariana, Nasir, Diego and Luis Fabian; his great-grandchildren: Ethan and Gianna Victoria; his siblings: Adolfo Rodriguez, Jr., Jorge Rodriguez, Noelia Rodriguez, Francisco "Javier" Rodriguez and Eva Judith Rodriguez.
In addition to his parents, Jose is preceded in death by his sister Maria Yolanda Rodriguez and brother Adoel Rodriguez.
Family will receive friends at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, Friday, June 24, 2022 from 6pm-8pm. A service honoring Jose's life will be held at Family of Christian Churches, 420 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11am. A viewing will take place at 10am, one hour prior to service. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to the family at SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »