Jose L. Diaz, Jr., 53, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, PA Jose was the son of the late Jose Diaz, Sr. and Lydia Acosta Martinez, married to Clodomiro Martinez, of Lancaster.
He was a 1987 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Jose then joined the United States Marine Corps and was discharged honorably as a PFC after serving for 4 years. Following his military service, he protected his hometown as a Lancaster City police officer for 20 years, retiring in 2014. Jose ended his time working from home as a supervisor for the PA Utilities Commission and provided security at the annual Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Bazaar for many years. Jose enjoyed life and family. If you had the privilege of having known him, you knew his smile was so genuine and hugs were like no other. Jose loved to golf, collected sports trading cards and always enjoyed a good, quality cigar. He was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed going to the beach in Florida, enjoyed riding his motorcycle in the past, and was a member of Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463. For many years, he coached various softball teams such as the Manor Ridge rec team, the Lady Stormers travel team, and as the JV coach at Lower Dauphin High School. All of these things he enjoyed showed the very outgoing and kindhearted person that he was. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, friend and most of all an amazing father.
In an addition to his mother and stepfather, Jose is survived by his children: Angelique, Mason, and Roman, all of York Springs, and Lexie of Williamsport; his brother Oswaldo married to Demi Diaz of Manheim, stepbrother Sammy married to Kim Martinez of Lancaster; his stepdaughters Lauren Hampton of Reinholds, and Natalie Hampton of Lititz; and his partner, Tammy Hampton. He is also survived by 4 nieces and 2 nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews, and many aunts and uncles who loved him deeply. His memories will live on forever.
Friends will be received by his family on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 5-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will be a Time of Sharing at the funeral home on Saturday, April 15, 2023 beginning at 2PM, with an opportunity to share a special memory of Jose. Interment with military honors in Mellingers Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jose's memory to Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463, 14 North Spruce St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com