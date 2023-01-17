Jose L. "Chan" Medina, 46, of Lancaster passed away January 13, 2023. He was close with God and was a Deacon at The Lion of the Tribe of Judah in Leola. He was loved dearly by his family and will be deeply missed. A service will be held on Friday the 20th, 2023 at the Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 52 W. Main St., Leola, at 11 AM, with a viewing beginning at 9 AM. Burial will take place on Saturday the 21st, at Mellinger Mennonite cemetery.
Jose is survived by his wife Angelica Andujar, his children Chandise Medina, Joselyn Medina, and Jaden Medina; his siblings Nilsa Santiago, Beatriz Medina and Eliezer Medina; and his parents Luis and Nilsa Gonzalez.
"Mi Amado Jose Medina, fuistes un buen esposo y un excellent padre, temeroso de dios y dedicado a su familia. Con un caracter humilde y un valor inolvidable. Nunca tuvo miedo en decir como se sentia fue honesto y confiable te ame, te amo, y te amare por siempre." -Angelica Medina
"They say that there's a reason, they say time will help heal, but time nor reason will ever change the emptiness I feel when you left us. Gone are the days we shared and the time we didn't get to spend together but thank you dad for teaching me how to be strong, how to be independent and always put my best foot forward. The memories we've made together I'll hold so close to my heart forever. I'm hurt but I'll try not to be sad, because I know you'll always send down the answers & you'll always be my dad. Thank you for leaving behind such a great essence of who you were, you were so loved & you'll forever be missed. I Love you daddy & I wish we had more time, save me a spot in heaven, can't wait to see you again." Love always, Chandise Medina
"To me my dad was my hero and role model, he taught me about Christ and encouraged me to run to God when I feel something is wrong, and that no matter what I always have a father who loves me even when he is not present."-Jaden Medina
"I don't think words can describe how great of a man you are. You taught me everything I know, been there through my highs and lows and shaped me into who I am today. You were my closest friend, always giving me advice and always supporting me. Thank you for being my mentor, guiding me through life and teaching me as much as you could in your little time here. You've worked too much and too hard all your life, so now it's time to take the rest you deserve. I love you more than you could ever know." -Joselyn Medina
