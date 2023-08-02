Jose E. Acebo, 85, of Denver, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Jose was the son of the late Jose B. & Margaret (Hespelt) Acebo and the loving husband of 64 years to Patricia A (Scofield) Acebo.
Jose graduated from University School, class of 1955 where he played high school football. He then attended Ohio State University, earning a bachelor's degree in business marketing. Jose was a U.S. Army veteran and served as 2nd Lt, assigned to the 517th artillery at Fort Bliss, Texas. He was commander of the artillery's 16th detachment and after his active duty, he was in the Army Reserve for two years, honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
Jose began working for Ford Tractor in Troy, Michigan in 1963. While with Ford, he spent 3 years working in Brazil as a Purchasing Manager and was relocated to New Holland, PA in 1988. He and Patricia have remained in the Denver area following his retirement.
Jose enjoyed woodworking and created unique treasures including a toy chest for his grandson and exquisite dollhouses. He had a knack for detail and a heart for making things special. He formerly enjoyed photography which began as a source of income during college. His photography skills evolved to beautiful hand painted treasures, adding color to black & white photos. He was a generous and loving husband, putting effort and attention into all that Patricia ever asked for. Together, they enjoyed traveling and most recently vacationed in New Zealand, Alaska, and Ireland. Family vacations included extended tent camping trips. He even made a camping trailer, including drawers for clothes and special nooks for all the needed gear and equipment. He was an avid Ohio State and Detroit Lions fan. Jose had a reserved and quiet nature but loved being the host of guests and family visits. He loved his role as 'dad dad', being a grandfather and dad was important to him.
In addition to his wife, Jose is survived by a son, Brian J. Acebo (Marie) of Lititz; a daughter Kathleen A. Cosgrove (Dr. William, Jr.) of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; six grandchildren, Colleen Dennis (Alex), Brendan Acebo, Andrew Acebo, Grace-Anne Acebo, Michaela Cosgrove, & Eryn Lia Cosgrove; two great-grandchildren, Baylen Dennis & Elaina Dennis; and a nephew, Mark Robinson. Jose was predeceased by sister, Margaret Robinson
The funeral service will be held on Mon., Aug. 7th at 10:30 a.m. in the Peace UCC Church, 37 E Swartzville Rd., Denver and a viewing will be held prior from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at church. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver, PA.
In memory of Jose, contributions are appreciated to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster, www.petpantrylc.org/support www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »