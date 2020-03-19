Jose A. Ramirez, Sr.'s window now sits empty, after he went to be in the arms of our Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in San German, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Modesto Ramirez Collazo and Ana Celia Silva-Ayala.
Jose was loved by many. He will be remembered for sitting in his window watching the neighborhood. He enjoyed drinking coffee with his dear friend and neighbor Leida, watching Sanford and Son or People's Court. Those that knew him also knew he had passion for cars, his favorite being muscle cars.
Jose's spirit will live on in his children: Jose A. Ramirez, Jr., husband of Maria, Nathanial Ramirez, husband of Jackie and Barbara Ramirez; his mother, Ana; his siblings: Lilly Martinez (Roberto), Maria Gonzalez (Tony), Jesus Santana (Mari), Angel Santana (Anna), Norberto Ortiz (Gladys), Alberto Ortiz (Lynn) and Roberto Ortiz (Tierza), 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his father and a brother, Gabriel Santana.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing that will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602, from 5PM-7PM. On Saturday, March 21, 2020 another viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2PM-3PM with a funeral service to follow. Interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
