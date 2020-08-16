Jose A. Negron, 72, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Maximino and Maria Luisa (Rosado) Negron. Jose was the husband of Mary Ann (Gilder) Negron with whom he celebrated 14 years of marriage this past May 14th.
Jose retired from Armstrong World Industries. He was a ministerial servant at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Mount Joy. Jose was an avid walker.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary Ann, are four sons, Joseph Negron of IN, Michael Negron of IN, Douglas Miller of Mechanicsburg, and Chad Miller of Harrisburg; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a sister, Miriam Carti of FL; and a brother, Fermin Negron of NY.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Negron, and eight siblings.
A memorial service honoring Jose's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 11 AM to 12 PM. The service will be available remotely through the following Zoom link https://jworg.zoom.us/j/96745168251 (Meeting ID: 967 4516 8251 Passcode: Rev2134) PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols will be followed, please arrive early and all attendees will be required wear a mask. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
