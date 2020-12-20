Jose A. Maldonado, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on December 15, 2020 at home. He was born in Penuelas, Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Agustin and Justina (Caguias) Maldonado.
He is survived by his partner, Maribel Vega.
Jose retired as a lab tech from Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta. He enjoyed cars, football, watching TV and playing dominos.
He is survived by two daughters, Marisol Maldonado Torres, of Lancaster, Joanne Kline, wife of Paul, East Petersburg, three sons, Alexy Maldonado, of Lititz, Uriel and Jose Maldonado, both of Lancaster, nine grandchildren, and 10 brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held from 1PM-2PM, with a Funeral Service to follow at 2PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, December 21, 2020. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
