José Ramon Sanchez "Cachy", 45, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence. Born in Newark, NJ he was the son of José G. Sanchez and Luz S. Torres. He was a laborer for various power washing companies and was a self-employed handy man. He attended the Worship Center, Leola. He enjoyed reading, drawing, working outside and especially studying the Bible. He loved his Sunday family gatherings.
Surviving in addition to his mother Luz are two sisters Lisette Sanchez and Ashley Rivera, both of Lancaster; and two brothers José William Sanchez, York, and José Amaury Sanchez, Aibonito, Puerto Rico; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services and viewing for Jos will be private and at the discretion of the family. Contributions in José's memory may be sent to: Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: http://www.BuchFuneral.com.
