José Féliz, 84, of Elizabethtown, PA, entered into his long-awaited eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in the Dominican Republic, he was the son of the late Francisco Féliz and Amalia Beltré. He was the loving husband of Mildred (Brubaker) Féliz, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. José will be missed by his sons, Matthew (Victoria), of New Jersey and Esli (Katie), of Pleasant Gap, PA; his five grandsons and one granddaughter; seven brothers Temistocles, Ramon, Marino, Andres, Daniel, Ysaias, Carlos, and three sisters, Norma, Damaris, and Nanci.
A graduate of the West Indies Mission Bible Institute, Dominican Republic, José served pastorates in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and in New York City. He served the Lord in several different capacities in Mexico and Honduras. While living in New York, José served on the board of Hope Christian Center. After moving to Lancaster he served as a chaplain at the Water Street Rescue Mission and volunteered at the Dauphin County Prison. José was a member of Lifegate Church in Elizabethtown.
José was a great prayer warrior, and The Holy Bible was his favorite book. He loved to travel. He also enjoyed playing the accordion and singing in quartets and choirs. After his retirement, he especially cherished visits with family and friends whether by phone or at home.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hope Christian Center P.O. Box 12, Bronx, NY 10453. To Register an Online Condolence please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com