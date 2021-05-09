Jorge Davin, 85, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mexico City, he was the son of the late Julian and Carmen (Ducolomb) Davin. Jorge was the husband of the late Phyllis A. (Greene) Davin who passed away on August 25, 2011.
Jorge retired from RCA as a quality control engineer. He enjoyed the arts, theatre, going to the movies, and driving his Mustang. He was an avid tennis player. Jorge liked to relax with a nice steak and glass of wine.
Surviving are two children, George Davin, husband of Tammy of Mount Joy, and Monique York, wife of Christopher of Plymouth, MI; six grandchildren: Megan Davin, Cassandra and Jenner York, Andrew Rouse, Krista Turpin, and Jacob Snavely; eight great-grandchildren; and cousins, Jaqueline and Alisarine Ducolomb.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael A. Davin.
Services will be private.
