Joretta L. Weachter, 90, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Grant A. and Mary Bruckhart Maurer. She was the loving wife of the late W. Richard Weachter who died in 2014. Joretta graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1949 and worked for the former Noggles Garment Factory, Manheim in her earlier years. She was a member of Cornwall United Methodist Church, Osteopathic Guild and the former Manheim Women’s Bowling League. Her interests included quilting, sewing, cross-stitch, crafts, ceramics and traveling.
Surviving is a son, Donald J. husband of Debra A. Shank Weachter of Elizabethtown and a daughter, Linda M. wife of Lon R. Heiser of Manheim; two grandchildren: Lisa wife of Brad Bowser of Ephrata, Amy wife of Jason Biggi of Dillsburg and four great grandchildren: Brayden, Gavin, Nathan and Sara.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Mennonite Home and Masonic Village Hospice for the care and compassion they extended to Joretta.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joretta’s Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Masks are required. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Joretta’s memory to Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com