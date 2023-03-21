Joretta Jean Morris, 91, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown surrounded by the love of her family. Born Sunday, May 3, 1931 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Orella H. (Diffenbaugh) Rutherford. She was married 61 years to Eugene W. Morris who passed away in June 2015.
Jean was a 1949 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. An accomplished musician, she played the violin and piano. During her high school years, she performed with a string ensemble and won numerous state competitions. Jean was also in the first majorette squad at the high school. She attended West Chester University and graduated from Central Penn Business School. Jean was employed by Marietta Transportation Depot and later at Penn State University in Rec Hall. While at PSU, she met Joe Paterno and became friends with Rosey Greer. Jean was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown for over 30 years. In that time, she served as lay leader as well as an administrative board member and in numerous other capacities at the church. She also directed children's choir's for over 25 years at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston, TX and St. Paul's UMC in Elizabethtown, PA.
Jean is survived by her daughter Michele M. Smith; her son Lindsey G. Morris and his wife Cindy all of Elizabethtown; two granddaughters: Lauren Smith and fiancé Matthew, and Leah Lyons and her husband CJ; and two great grandsons: Matthew and Elliot Lyons. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Doug Smith.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Pocono Plateau Camp and Retreat Center. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.