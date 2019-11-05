Jordan Cohen, 82 of Mount Joy passed away at LGH on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Sol and Dorothy Fishkin Cohen. He served in the United States Army, and was a graduate of City College, NYC and Northwestern University, Chicago.
Jordan was of the Jewish Faith and former member of Temple Beth El. A business Partner with his father in Ah Nuts & Aunt Dotty's at Park City, as well as several other management positions at Park City Center. He was a faithful 50+ member of Kiwanis, serving twice as Lt. Governor, belonging to the former North Lancaster, Lancaster Clubs and currently with the Elizabethtown Club. Also a volunteer Leader with Special Olympics.
Jordan is survived by his sister, Gail D. Cohen of Manhattan.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jordan's funeral services on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3PM from the Mausoleum at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Rd., Lancaster. Please omit flowers. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster