Joni Fay Dalmas, 59, of New Holland, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center following a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was married 41 years to Michael C. Dalmas. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of Charlotte Fay Summers Huyett and the late William Huyett.
Joni was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School. She was employed in housekeeping for Travelers Rest Motel for the past 11 years. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and gardening.
Surviving besides her husband and mother is a daughter, Gina M. wife of Joseph Tirrell of New Holland; two step sons, Michael husband of Heather Dalmas of Mohnton and Jason Dalmas of New Holland; four grandchildren, Mason, Levi, Chase and Cameron; two brothers, LaRue husband of Teah Huyett of Milroy, and Jeff husband of Lucinda Huyett of Lancaster; and a step sister, Denise Harnish of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lori Bell.
Due to the current health pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joni's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.