Jones O. Bare, Jr. (J.O., Junior, J.R.) 62, of Holtwood, entered into rest on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Iona (Howell) Ledford and the late Jones O. Bare, Sr. He was the loving fiancé of Anna Russell for over 16 years.
Jones was a Foreman in the Laborers International Union of North America, having worked in various building trades, most recently for PECO Energy. Jones had a fun-loving personality and always had a smile on his face. He cherished time with family and friends and loved doing anything that kept him outdoors. His love of nature was evident in all that he did. He was also giving of his time and enjoyed helping others with projects and home repairs. In his earlier years, he could always be found working on and restoring cars.
In addition to his mother and fiancée, Jones is survived by 2 daughters, Marie, wife of Greg Aul and Valerie, wife of Jerry Ali; 5 grandchildren: Selena, Ashley, Nicholas, Anthony, and Dylan; and a great-grandson, Kyrie. Also surviving are 10 siblings: Nancy, Linda, Susan, Sherry, Alice, Iona, Pauline, Larry, Kenny, and Gary, and his ex-wife Debra Bare. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy.
A viewing will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Consider sharing a story or memory of Jones via our online guestbook at
A living tribute »