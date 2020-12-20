It is with a heavy heart that the family of Jonathon Mendez announces his passing at the age of 28. He passed suddenly at his home on 12/15/2020. Jonathon was born on December 17, 1991 in Lancaster. He was the son of Mildred Rodriguez and Martin Rivera.
Jonathon was a 2010 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He adored spending time with family, cooking, and had a passion for watching sports. He became a fan of the Atlanta Falcons. He worked at Allegiance Staffing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Elena Rivera and nephew Treyceon Morant, both of Lancaster. Jonathon was incredibly loved by family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be from 9AM-11AM prior to the service. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. The family asks to follow current restrictions and masks will be required.
