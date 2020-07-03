Jonathan W. Nichols, 78, of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster.
He was born in Philadelphia to Joseph and Miriam (Spangler) Nichols and was the husband of Patricia E. (Harding) Nichols with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on September 4th.
He was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stevens.
Jonathan was a pipe fitter for Armstrong Flooring. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1965, aboard the U.S.S. Beatty (DD-756) at Newport, RI and was a volunteer fireman for the Durlach Mt. Airy Fire Co., Station 14, for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and attending dog trials. He was a member of the Northern Lancaster County Fish and Game Assoc. and beagle club.
In addition to his wife, Jonathan is survived by four children: Bruce T. Nichols, Jonathan A., husband of Michelle Nichols, Jeffrey W. Nichols, Christine L., wife of Benjamin Herr; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Patricia Fry and three brothers, Joseph Nichols, Phillip Nichols, Steve Nichols.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Myra Greenfield and a brother, Frederick Nichols.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Mt. Airy Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Jonathan's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
