Jonathan Stoltzfus, infant son of Stevie K. and Sarah G. Stoltzfus of 351 E. Eby Road, Leola died hours after birth on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Penn State Children's Hospital.
Besides his parents, he is survived by: siblings, Emma, Mary, Joseph Stoltzfus at home; grandparents, Stephen L. and Annie E. Stoltzfus of Leola, Christ and Fannie Stoltzfus of Cochranville.
The interment was held at Myer's Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
