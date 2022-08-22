Jonathan S. Martzall, 51, of Perry Twp., passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Twp. He was the husband of Danell T. (Hill) Martzall. They were married June 29, 2013 and celebrated 9 years of marriage.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Stephen A. Martzall, Denver, and the late Susan A. (McNally) Martzall. He graduated from Cocalico High School in 1989. He was a US Navy Veteran. Jonathan worked as a laborer for Reading Truck Body last working Friday, August 12, 2022. Jonathan enjoyed Wado Ryu (Karate) and had achieved 4th degree Black Belt. He loved action movies, especially ones based on the military. He also enjoyed comedies.
He is survived by a step-daughter: Ashley M. (Hill) Horton, wife of Joseph, North Carolina; two brothers: Jorn H. Martzall, husband of Debra M. (Snader), Denver, and Joel R. Martzall, husband of Gina M. (Gavlick), Charleston, SC; and a sister: Stephanie R. (Martzall) Hertzog, Lebanon. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jonathan was recently predeceased by his beloved dog: Dojo.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg, PA 19526 (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Karing for Kids, please make checks payable to Ernie Dunkelberger with a memo of Karing for Kids and mail to Wado Ryu Martial Arts Studio, 1824 N. Reading Road, Stevens, PA 17578. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com