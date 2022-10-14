Jonathan S. Fisher, age 83, of 144 Spring Hill Road, Kirkwood, PA passed away at home on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was the husband of the late Mattie S. Fisher. Born in Paradise, he was the son of the late David E. and Fannie Smucker Fisher.
Jonathan was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 8 children: Fannie L. wife of Elam Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Barbara L. wife of the late John Fisher of Bird In Hand, Gideon D. husband of Emma Stoltzfus Fisher and the late Katie Stoltzfoos Fisher of KY, Rebecca L. wife of Amos G. Beiler of Quarryville, Aaron L. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Fisher of Christiana, David L. husband of Saloma King Fisher of IN, Mattie L. Fisher of Kirkwood, and Emma L. wife of Amos Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, 67 grandchildren, 131 great-grandchildren and 5 brothers: Aaron, Amon, Roy, David, and Gideon Fisher. He was preceded in death by a sister, Katie and 2 brothers: Levi and Jacob Fisher, a stillborn granddaughter, and 2 great-grandsons.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 144 Spring Hill Road, Kirkwood on Saturday, October 15th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Ashville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service.
